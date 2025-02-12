Ziegler leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Richmond

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-4, 11-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (20-5, 11-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-4, 11-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (20-5, 11-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Richmond after Laura Ziegler scored 43 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-45 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Spiders are 8-2 on their home court. Richmond ranks second in college basketball averaging 9.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.8% from downtown. Rachel Ullstrom leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 45.3% from 3-point range.

The Hawks have gone 11-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Richmond makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.1 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Ullstrom is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 80.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

