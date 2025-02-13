Ziegler leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Richmond

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-4, 11-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (20-5, 11-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-4, 11-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (20-5, 11-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Richmond after Laura Ziegler scored 43 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-45 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Spiders are 8-2 in home games. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Hawks are 11-2 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Ziegler averaging 11.6.

Richmond makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.1 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 80.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.