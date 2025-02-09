Ziegler leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Loyola Chicago after 27-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-12, 3-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-4, 10-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-12, 3-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-4, 10-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Loyola Chicago after Laura Ziegler scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 69-49 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks have gone 10-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Ramblers have gone 3-9 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Loyola Chicago averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Ramblers face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kira Chivers is averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Ramblers. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 22.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.