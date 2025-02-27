Zelaya and UNC Wilmington host N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-9, 12-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-14, 7-7 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-9, 12-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-14, 7-7 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces N.C. A&T after Alexandra Zelaya scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 72-63 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks are 7-6 in home games. UNC Wilmington is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 12-2 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is fourth in the CAA scoring 63.2 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

UNC Wilmington makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). N.C. A&T has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Aggies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelaya is averaging 12.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Dorsey is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Chaniya Clark is averaging 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

