Zelaya and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks host conference foe Elon

Elon Phoenix (12-9, 6-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-12, 6-5 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (12-9, 6-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-12, 6-5 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Raven Preston and Elon take on Alexandra Zelaya and UNC Wilmington in CAA play.

The Seahawks have gone 7-4 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA with 13.5 assists per game led by Taylor Henderson averaging 2.5.

The Phoenix are 6-4 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks sixth in the CAA scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Dereje Hannah averaging 8.0.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 59.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 65.5 UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Phoenix face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zelaya is averaging 12 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jayda Angel is shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals. Preston is shooting 33.3% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 55.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.