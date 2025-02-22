Zeigler and No. 6 Tennessee host No. 7 Texas A&M

Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee visits No. 7 Texas A&M after Zakai Zeigler scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 81-76 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Aggies have gone 12-1 at home. Texas A&M is third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Andersson Garcia leads the Aggies with 5.7 boards.

The Volunteers are 8-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Volunteers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 17.5 points for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.