Zaxton King scores 19, helps Missouri State beat Murray State 77-56 to end 10-game slide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Zaxton King scored 19 points to help Missouri State snap a 10-game losing streak with a 77-56 romp over Murray State on Saturday.

King went 7 of 8 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bears (8-15, 1-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Dez White added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Vincent Brady II had 14 points.

AJ Ferguson led the way for the Racers (11-12, 5-7) with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jacobi Wood also had 11 points and Kylen Milton scored 10.

Missouri State took the lead with 17:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-19 at halftime, with Brady racking up 12 points.

