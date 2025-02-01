Zaire Williams scores16 points as Wagner defeats Le Moyne 73-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Zaire Williams’ 16 points helped Wagner defeat Le Moyne 73-61 on Saturday. Williams added five rebounds…

NEW YORK (AP) — Zaire Williams’ 16 points helped Wagner defeat Le Moyne 73-61 on Saturday.

Williams added five rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks (12-10, 4-5 Northeast Conference). Zae Blake went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Ja’Kair Sanchez shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Dolphins (7-16, 2-6) were led in scoring by AJ Dancier, who finished with 24 points. Dwayne Koroma added 14 points and three steals for Le Moyne. Robby Carmody finished with eight points.

These two teams both play Thursday. Wagner hosts LIU and Le Moyne visits Saint Francis (PA).

