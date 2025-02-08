Youngstown State visits Peppler and Milwaukee

Youngstown State Penguins (9-14, 4-9 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-20, 2-12 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Youngstown State Penguins (9-14, 4-9 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-20, 2-12 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Youngstown State after Kamy Peppler scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 58-52 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers have gone 3-8 at home. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon scoring 62.0 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Penguins are 4-9 in conference games. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Milwaukee is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Milwaukee allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Anna Lutz is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jewel Watkins is averaging 14.5 points for the Penguins. Malia Magestro is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Penguins: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

