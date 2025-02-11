Youngstown State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Maxey’s 21-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-8, 11-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-10, 10-5 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-8, 11-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-10, 10-5 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Juwan Maxey scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 87-72 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Penguins are 7-4 in home games. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Dynes averaging 2.4.

The Mastodons have gone 11-4 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 18-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

Youngstown State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Cris Carroll is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

