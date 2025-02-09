Young leads Murray State against Valparaiso after 25-point outing

Murray State Racers (14-6, 8-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-14, 4-7 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (14-6, 8-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-14, 4-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Valparaiso after Katelyn Young scored 25 points in Murray State’s 79-70 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Beacons are 4-4 on their home court. Valparaiso allows 68.0 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Racers have gone 8-3 against MVC opponents. Murray State is the top team in the MVC with 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Halli Poock averaging 9.0.

Valparaiso is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Racers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals. Leah Earnest is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Young is averaging 20.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Racers. Ava Learn is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

