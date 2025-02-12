Young and the Murray State Racers host conference foe Drake

Drake Bulldogs (15-8, 9-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-6, 9-3 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (15-8, 9-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-6, 9-3 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Murray State and Drake meet on Thursday.

The Racers are 8-1 on their home court. Murray State scores 87.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 in conference play. Drake averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Katie Dinnebier with 7.6.

Murray State scores 87.3 points, 19.0 more per game than the 68.3 Drake gives up. Drake averages 76.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the 72.7 Murray State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 assists. Katelyn Young is averaging 22.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Anna Miller is averaging 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

