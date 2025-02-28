Young and Murray State host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-22, 2-15 MVC) at Murray State Racers (19-7, 13-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-22, 2-15 MVC) at Murray State Racers (19-7, 13-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Southern Illinois after Katelyn Young scored 27 points in Murray State’s 78-67 victory over the Missouri State Bears.

The Racers have gone 11-2 in home games. Murray State ranks second in the MVC with 17.9 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.3.

The Salukis are 2-15 in conference matchups.

Murray State averages 86.8 points, 11.5 more per game than the 75.3 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois’ 34.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points lower than Murray State has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 54.2% and averaging 21.7 points for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kayla Cooper is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.6 steals. Gift Uchenna is averaging 12.5 points, 12 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 53.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

