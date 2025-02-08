Young and Florida A&M host Texas Southern

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Texas Southern after Sterling Young scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 67-66 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 7-2 in home games. Texas Southern is sixth in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Duane Posey averaging 2.1.

The Rattlers are 5-4 against conference opponents. Florida A&M allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The Tigers and Rattlers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Zaire Hayes is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 15.8 points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

