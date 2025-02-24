Young and Florida A&M host Alabama A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-13, 9-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-18, 5-9 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-13, 9-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-18, 5-9 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Alabama A&M after Sterling Young scored 23 points in Florida A&M’s 60-59 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 7-9 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Darius Ford averaging 2.5.

The Rattlers are 9-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Alabama A&M scores 75.7 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 75.3 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Lorenzo Downey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.