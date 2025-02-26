Yespes leads McNeese against SFA after 21-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (10-18, 5-12 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5, 14-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (10-18, 5-12 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5, 14-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays SFA after Mireia Yespes scored 21 points in McNeese’s 69-60 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Ladyjacks have gone 11-1 in home games. SFA is third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Trinity Moore leads the Ladyjacks with 6.3 boards.

The Cowgirls are 5-12 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 6-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SFA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 61.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 62.2 SFA allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Kyla Davis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Kiayra Ellis is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

