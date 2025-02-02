Yaphet Moundi’s 25 points and 20 rebounds lead Iona past Fairfield 87-64

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Yaphet Moundi had 25 points and 20 rebounds in Iona’s 87-64 victory over Fairfield on…

Dejour Reaves scored 19 points and added seven rebounds for the Gaels (9-13, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luke Jungers shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Deon Perry finished with 20 points, four assists and two steals for the Stags (8-14, 4-7). Peyton Smith added 14 points and two blocks for Fairfield. Louis Bleechmore had 10 points and six rebounds.

