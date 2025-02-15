Yale secures 84-57 win over Princeton

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 20 points as Yale beat Princeton 84-57 on Saturday night. Townsend added…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 20 points as Yale beat Princeton 84-57 on Saturday night.

Townsend added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 9-0 Ivy League). Bez Mbeng scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. John Poulakidas had 11 points and shot 4 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs picked up their 10th straight win.

Xaivian Lee finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (16-8, 5-4). CJ Happy added seven points for Princeton.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Yale hosts Cornell and Princeton hosts Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.