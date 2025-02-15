Live Radio
Yale secures 84-57 win over Princeton

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 10:17 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 20 points as Yale beat Princeton 84-57 on Saturday night.

Townsend added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 9-0 Ivy League). Bez Mbeng scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. John Poulakidas had 11 points and shot 4 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs picked up their 10th straight win.

Xaivian Lee finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (16-8, 5-4). CJ Happy added seven points for Princeton.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Yale hosts Cornell and Princeton hosts Harvard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

