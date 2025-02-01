Yale plays Pennsylvania on 8-game home slide

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-9, 1-5 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-17, 1-5 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-9, 1-5 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-17, 1-5 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Pennsylvania looking to stop its eight-game home losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-8 at home. Yale gives up 72.6 points and has been outscored by 19.0 points per game.

The Quakers are 1-5 against Ivy League opponents.

Yale is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Yale has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The Bulldogs and Quakers match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Lee averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Egger is averaging 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Stina Almqvist is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.