Xavier visits Providence following Joseph’s 26-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (14-10, 6-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-13, 5-8 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Xavier after Bensley Joseph scored 26 points in Providence’s 82-81 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 9-3 at home. Providence ranks eighth in the Big East with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 8.0.

The Musketeers are 6-7 in Big East play. Xavier is sixth in the Big East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 5.4.

Providence is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier scores 6.2 more points per game (76.5) than Providence gives up to opponents (70.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Friars. Hopkins is averaging 17 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 9.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Freemantle is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

