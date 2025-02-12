Xavier and Providence meet in conference showdown

Providence Friars (10-16, 3-10 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-18, 1-12 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (10-16, 3-10 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-18, 1-12 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Olsen and Providence visit Meri Kanerva and Xavier in Big East play Wednesday.

The Musketeers are 5-7 on their home court. Xavier gives up 63.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Friars are 3-10 in conference play. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Olsen averaging 5.9.

Xavier is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Friars square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanerva is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Loren Christie is averaging 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 13.8 points for the Friars. Olsen is averaging 13 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 42.8 points, 21.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 53.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.