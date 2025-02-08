Wyoming hosts Thomas and UNLV

UNLV Rebels (11-12, 5-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-12, 4-8 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (11-12, 5-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-12, 4-8 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -2.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Wyoming after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 20 points in UNLV’s 71-62 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Cowboys have gone 7-4 in home games. Wyoming has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 5-7 in MWC play. UNLV is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Wyoming scores 68.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 70.6 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

