Wyoming hosts San Jose State following Agbim’s 22-point game

San Jose State Spartans (12-16, 5-11 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-15, 5-11 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays San Jose State after Obi Agbim scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 69-62 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowboys are 8-5 on their home court. Wyoming is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 5-11 in MWC play. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 2.4.

Wyoming averages 67.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.9 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 72.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 70.8 Wyoming allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Dontaie Allen is shooting 38.8% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Uduje is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

