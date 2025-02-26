Wright State visits Cleveland State after Perdue’s 24-point game

Wright State Raiders (9-19, 7-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (22-7, 13-5 Horizon) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (9-19, 7-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (22-7, 13-5 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Wright State after Mickayla Perdue scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 85-53 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings are 11-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is 7-4 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 7-11 in Horizon play. Wright State is 3-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Cleveland State gives up.

The Vikings and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is averaging 19.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amaya Staton is averaging 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Makiya Miller is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

