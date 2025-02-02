Wright State takes on Robert Morris following Noel’s 23-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (16-7, 8-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (11-12, 5-7 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Robert Morris Colonials (16-7, 8-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (11-12, 5-7 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Robert Morris after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State’s 88-86 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders have gone 7-3 at home. Wright State averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the Horizon League, paced by Keaton Norris with 4.8.

The Colonials are 8-4 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris leads the Horizon League with 15.0 assists. Kam Woods paces the Colonials with 4.7.

Wright State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Robert Morris averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norris is averaging 7.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Raiders. Noel is averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Woods is shooting 35.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Colonials. Amarion Dickerson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

