Wright State hosts Northern Kentucky after Robinson’s 21-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-15, 7-9 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (13-15, 7-10 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Wright State after Trey Robinson scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 92-70 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 9-3 in home games. Wright State is 7-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Norse are 7-9 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League with 14.0 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 4.0.

Wright State averages 76.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 71.8 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 70.0 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 75.2 Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is scoring 18.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Josh Dilling is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 12 points. Robinson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

