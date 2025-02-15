Wooten and North Texas host Tulsa

North Texas Eagles (18-7, 10-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-12, 6-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Eagles (18-7, 10-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-12, 6-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Tulsa after Desiree Wooten scored 25 points in North Texas’ 97-57 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-3 on their home court. Tulsa is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 10-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas leads the AAC scoring 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.4%.

Tulsa averages 67.7 points, 5.3 more per game than the 62.4 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Tulsa allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is shooting 39.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tommisha Lampkin is scoring 16.2 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Wooten is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

