Woolley leads Syracuse against Stanford after 21-point game

Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-12, 3-9 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Stanford after Georgia Woolley scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 62-50 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinal are 10-3 on their home court. Stanford is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange are 4-8 in conference play. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Kyra Wood averaging 9.5.

Stanford is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Orange square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Bosgana is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cardinal. Nunu Agara is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Camp is averaging five points and 4.5 assists for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

