Woolley and Syracuse host Stanford

Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-12, 3-9 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Stanford after Georgia Woolley scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 62-50 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinal are 10-3 on their home court. Stanford has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange are 4-8 in ACC play. Syracuse has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Stanford is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 71.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 68.2 Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Orange meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brooke Demetre is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Woolley is averaging 15 points and 3.4 assists for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

