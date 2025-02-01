Wooley’s 18 help Kennesaw State knock off Florida International 73-67

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley had 18 points in Kennesaw State’s 73-67 win against Florida International on Saturday night.…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley had 18 points in Kennesaw State’s 73-67 win against Florida International on Saturday night.

Wooley added five rebounds and three steals for the Owls (13-9, 5-4 Conference USA). Braedan Lue scored 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Ramone Seals shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (7-15, 1-8) were led in scoring by Jayden Brewer, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Vianney Salatchoum added 10 points, two steals and two blocks for Florida International. Ashton Williamson also had 10 points, five assists and three steals. Asim Jones scored 10, also. The loss was the Panthers’ seventh in a row.

Lue put up eight points in the first half for Kennesaw State, who led 35-29 at the break. Wooley led Kennesaw State with 10 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Kennesaw State hosts Western Kentucky and Florida International plays Sam Houston at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

