Wooley puts up 21 in Kennesaw State’s 83-73 victory against UTEP

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley’s 21 points helped Kennesaw State defeat UTEP 83-73 on Thursday night.

Wooley had five rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA). Braedan Lue added 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds and three blocks. Frankquon Sherman shot 2 of 4 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Ahamad Bynum led the way for the Miners (17-9, 7-6) with 24 points. David Terrell Jr. added 16 points, four assists and two steals for UTEP. Corey Camper Jr. also recorded 10 points.

