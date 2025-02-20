Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wooley puts up 21…

Wooley puts up 21 in Kennesaw State’s 83-73 victory against UTEP

The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 10:22 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley’s 21 points helped Kennesaw State defeat UTEP 83-73 on Thursday night.

Wooley had five rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA). Braedan Lue added 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds and three blocks. Frankquon Sherman shot 2 of 4 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Ahamad Bynum led the way for the Miners (17-9, 7-6) with 24 points. David Terrell Jr. added 16 points, four assists and two steals for UTEP. Corey Camper Jr. also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up