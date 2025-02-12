Wooley leads Kennesaw State against Louisiana Tech after 29-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (14-10, 6-5 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-7, 6-5 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (14-10, 6-5 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-7, 6-5 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Louisiana Tech after Adrian Wooley scored 29 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-75 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Owls have gone 6-5 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Louisiana Tech scores 75.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 74.0 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 9.4 more points per game (77.9) than Louisiana Tech allows (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaree Abram averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Daniel Batcho is shooting 62.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Wooley is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

