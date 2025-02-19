Woodward and Colgate take down Navy 79-75

Jeff Woodward scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws that gave Colgate the lead for good with 58 seconds to play, as the Raiders knocked off Navy 79-75 on Wednesday night.

Woodward also added 10 rebounds for the Raiders (12-16, 9-6 Patriot League). Jalen Cox added 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Chandler Baker had 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Jordan Pennick finished with 18 points for the Midshipmen (10-18, 7-8). Navy also got 14 points, seven assists and two steals from Austin Benigni. Mike Woods also put up 11 points and three steals.

Woodward scored 12 points in the first half for Colgate, who led 45-35 at the break. Woodward scored a team-high 11 points for Colgate in the second half, including his game-winner.

