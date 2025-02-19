Wood, Milton lead Murray State past Southern Illinois 62-60

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jacobi Wood scored 20 points to lead Murray State and Kylen Milton sealed the victory with…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jacobi Wood scored 20 points to lead Murray State and Kylen Milton sealed the victory with a free throw with five seconds remaining as the Racers knocked off Southern Illinois 62-60 on Wednesday night.

Wood shot 6 of 18 from the field, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Racers (14-14, 8-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Nick Ellington scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 8 for 10 from the foul line and added eight rebounds. Terence Harcum went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Kennard Davis finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Salukis (12-16, 7-10). Ali Abdou Dibba added 13 points for Southern Illinois. Jarrett Hensley also put up eight points and 11 rebounds.

Ellington scored a team-high eight points for Murray State in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

