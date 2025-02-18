Wofford visits VMI following Bradley’s 22-point game

Wofford Terriers (14-13, 8-6 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-14, 7-7 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Wofford Terriers (14-13, 8-6 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-14, 7-7 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Wofford after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 22 points in VMI’s 80-71 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Keydets are 7-4 on their home court. VMI scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 8-6 against SoCon opponents. Wofford leads the SoCon with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.6.

VMI is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that VMI allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 13.1 points. Bradley is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dillon Bailey is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.6 points. Corey Tripp is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

