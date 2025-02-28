Wofford visits Chattanooga following Paulk’s 20-point outing

Wofford Terriers (16-10, 8-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-13, 8-5 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (16-10, 8-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-13, 8-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Chattanooga after Evangelia Paulk scored 20 points in Wofford’s 63-57 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Mocs have gone 8-5 at home. Chattanooga has a 7-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Terriers are 8-5 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Paulk averaging 8.3.

Chattanooga makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Wofford has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11.5 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paulk is scoring 13.3 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

