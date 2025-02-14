Wofford takes on Samford following Tripp’s 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-12, 8-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-12, 8-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Samford after Corey Tripp scored 20 points in Wofford’s 74-71 overtime victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 7-3 at home. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Kyler Filewich averaging 10.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-4 against SoCon opponents. Samford is second in the SoCon with 17.1 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 5.3.

Wofford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Bailey is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.9 points. Tripp is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Brownell is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 13 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

