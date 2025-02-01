Wofford hosts East Tennessee State following Lyons’ 23-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 3-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-5, 6-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 3-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-5, 6-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Wofford after Paige Lyons scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-62 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 11-0 in home games. Wofford leads the SoCon with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 5.7.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 7.3.

Wofford averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.3 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 34.9% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Buccaneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Helen Matthews is averaging 11.4 points for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendall Folley is averaging 6.7 points for the Buccaneers. Courtney Moore is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

