Wofford hosts conference rival Samford

Samford Bulldogs (10-16, 5-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-8, 7-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Langham and Samford visit Evangelia Paulk and Wofford in SoCon play.

The Terriers have gone 11-1 at home. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 59.5 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 in conference games. Samford gives up 72.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Wofford scores 68.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 72.2 Samford allows. Samford scores 8.0 more points per game (67.5) than Wofford allows (59.5).

The Terriers and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Masingale is averaging 10.8 points for the Terriers. Paulk is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Bowman is averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. Claire Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

