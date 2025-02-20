Wofford hosts conference rival Samford

Samford Bulldogs (10-16, 5-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (10-16, 5-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-8, 7-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Wofford in SoCon action Thursday.

The Terriers have gone 11-1 in home games. Wofford is third in the SoCon scoring 68.8 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 in conference play. Samford averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Wofford scores 68.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 72.2 Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evangelia Paulk is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emily Bowman is averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. Claire Johnson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

