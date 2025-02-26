Wofford defeats Western Carolina 90-67

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Bailey scored 18 points as Wofford beat Western Carolina 90-67 on Wednesday night. Bailey added…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Bailey scored 18 points as Wofford beat Western Carolina 90-67 on Wednesday night.

Bailey added five rebounds for the Terriers (16-14, 10-7 Southern Conference). Corey Tripp scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Jeremy Lorenz went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Kell led the Catamounts (8-20, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Bernard Pelote added 18 points and nine rebounds for Western Carolina. Vernon Collins had 11 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday to wrap up the regular season. Wofford hosts Furman and Western Carolina squares off against Mercer on the road. The conference tournament begins a week from Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

