Witt and Austin Peay host Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay Governors (9-13, 4-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-11, 5-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Eastern Kentucky after Sai Witt scored 25 points in Austin Peay’s 86-77 overtime victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 6-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 3.2.

The Governors are 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 13.7 points for the Governors. Anton Brookshire is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

