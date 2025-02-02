Wisconsin visits Purdue after Jones’ 20-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (11-10, 2-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-10, 2-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Wisconsin after Rashunda Jones scored 20 points in Purdue’s 74-68 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-7 at home. Purdue is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Badgers are 2-8 in conference matchups. Wisconsin allows 67.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Purdue’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 65.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 74.4 Purdue allows to opponents.

The Boilermakers and Badgers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is averaging 11.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Boilermakers. Jones is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Serah Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Badgers: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.