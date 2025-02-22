Wisconsin hosts Northwestern after Williams’ 23-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-14, 3-12 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-14, 3-12 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Northwestern after Serah Williams scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 75-68 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Badgers have gone 8-5 at home. Wisconsin is 5-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 2-12 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Wisconsin averages 65.8 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.9 Northwestern allows. Northwestern has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Badgers. Tess Myers is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caileigh Walsh is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.