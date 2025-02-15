Wisconsin faces Penn State following Williams’ 23-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (11-14, 2-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-15, 1-13 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-14, 2-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-15, 1-13 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits Penn State after Serah Williams scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 91-71 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Lady Lions are 7-7 on their home court. Penn State averages 19.7 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Badgers are 2-12 in conference matchups. Wisconsin is 5-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Penn State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 65.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 70.4 Penn State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is shooting 66.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Badgers: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.