Winthrop visits Williams and Radford

Winthrop Eagles (12-12, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-13, 8-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (12-12, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-13, 8-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Winthrop after Joi Williams scored 23 points in Radford’s 80-67 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 7-3 at home. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 6-5 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Radford is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Radford gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 12.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amourie Porter is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Mya Pierfax is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.