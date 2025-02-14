Winthrop visits Scott and High Point

Winthrop Eagles (13-12, 7-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-11, 9-3 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (13-12, 7-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-11, 9-3 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Winthrop after Lauren Scott scored 23 points in High Point’s 70-61 win against the Longwood Lancers.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. High Point is second in the Big South with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 6.0.

The Eagles are 7-5 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Amourie Porter averaging 4.2.

High Point makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Winthrop averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.9 points. Nevaeh Zavala is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ciara Harris averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Porter is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

