Winthrop hosts UNC Asheville following Marsh’s 21-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-9, 11-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (20-10, 10-5 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Winthrop after Jordan Marsh scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 64-59 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles are 15-2 on their home court. Winthrop averages 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 14.2 assists. Marsh leads the Bulldogs with 3.6.

Winthrop’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 82.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 77.8 Winthrop allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Baker is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.6 points. Kelton Talford is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marsh is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

