Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb after Selden’s 27-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-9, 4-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-9, 4-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Winthrop after Anthony Selden scored 27 points in Gardner-Webb’s 92-87 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 13-1 on their home court. Winthrop leads the Big South with 40.8 points in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.4.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Winthrop is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Talford is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Pharell Boyogueno is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.