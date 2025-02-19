Winthrop and Presbyterian square off for conference showdown

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, 3-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-13, 7-6 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, 3-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-13, 7-6 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Winthrop and Presbyterian face off on Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 at home. Winthrop is 7-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Hose are 3-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 2-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Winthrop’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Eagles. Olivia Wagner is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kishyah Anderson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Blue Hose. Paige Kindseth is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

